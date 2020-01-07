Male infertility got no boost from zinc, folic acid in study

FILE - In this Saturday, April 26, 2014 file photo, a father and son cast a shadow as they walk through a tunnel before the start of a baseball game in Atlanta. A rigorous U.S. government-led study released on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 found that zinc and folic acid supplements don't boost men’s fertility, despite promotional claims that they do. (Credit: AP Photo/David Goldman)
Updated: Tue 3:07 PM, Jan 07, 2020

(AP) - Zinc and folic acid have been touted as helping male fertility, but a rigorous government-led study says they don’t.

Both are important for sperm production and are found in many foods.

Previous studies on whether over-the-counter supplements might boost sperm health had conflicting results.

The new study involved almost 2,400 U.S. men. Half took daily supplement pills for six months, the others got dummy pills.

There was no difference in sperm quality or live births.

Researchers said they were disappointed by the results published Tuesday.

Supplements cost about $60 monthly versus thousands of dollars for some invasive fertility treatments.

