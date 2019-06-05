Maleah Davis' mom: I just want the truth

Brittany Bowens wants to know what happened to her daughter.

The body of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was discovered in Arkansas. She was reported missing from the Houston area in May. (Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)

It's a question to which some accuse Maleah Davis' mother of already knowing the answer.

"Why would you even say that? I mean it's awful to be accused of something that you didn't even do," Bowen said.

The body of her 4-year-old daughter was discovered in a trash bag on the side of a road in Arkansas. She was in Massachusetts when her daughter disappeared, burying her father.

"I wish I would've never went to that funeral," Bowen said.

She reflected Tuesday on who her precious innocent daughter was to her.

She was resilient, you know," Bowen said. "She went through those surgeries, and she would bounce back every time. She had strength that sometimes I felt like I didn't have."

She lost not only that strength but support as well, as she faces tough criticism and accusations.

"I don't have time to worry about who's supporting me and who isn't, because that's not my focus," Bowen said. "My focus is justice for my daughter."

Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Bowen, was jailed on charges of

tampering with a human corpse but has not been charged with Maleah's killing. The Associated Press reported community activist Quanell X said Vence told him he had disposed of the body in the location it was found.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.