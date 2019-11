UPDATE 11/30/19 4:46 P.M.: According to the City of Bettendorf, "It has been determined that the problem is not with SECC but Bettendorf’s computer system. We are working to fix the problem."

ORIGINAL: Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane tells TV6 a system malfunction is causing the weather sirens to sound.

Sheriff Lane says the Scott County Emergency Management Agency is aware and working to solve the problem.

There is no emergency.