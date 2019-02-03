Man, 20, killed after explosion levels central Illinois home

A 20-year-old man has died after an explosion leveled a home in central Illinois.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports the explosion occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday near Sullivan. Fire Chief Mike Piper said the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it was clear "there had been a very large explosion."

Authorities say they suspect the cause may have been propane.

Firefighters rescued a female from the structure shortly after they arrived. A short time later they recovered the body of Jared L. Schrock, who lived in the home with his family. He was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday.

The home's residents are Amish.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.