Man, 63, amputates own leg to save self from farming accident

A Nebraska farmer has returned home and is adjusting to his new life after having to do the unthinkable: cutting off the lower part of his own leg.

Kurtis Kaser, 63, was hospitalized for more than a month after his left leg got caught in a grain auger, and he had to cut off the lower portion. (Source: KMEG/CNN)

Kurtis Kaser, 63, was hospitalized for more than a month after his left leg got caught in an auger, a tool used to transport grain.

"I stepped in that one little hole, and it just sucked my leg in. My foot was up over here, and I was sitting on my butt over there, trying to pull it back out,” Kaser said.

The farmer didn’t have his phone on him at the time of the accident, but knowing he had to act fast, he remembered he did have a pocket knife.

"I just started cutting. When I cut some of the clothes and the meat, I could feel pain in my leg when I cut a nerve or something. Finally, whatever all was there, it let go and let me get out,” Kaser said.

The 63-year-old managed to crawl on his own back to the house, which was approximately 200 feet from the auger. He called 911 and was later taken by hospital to Lincoln, Neb.

The farmer is now adjusting to a new way of life without his entire limb. He says he’s making the most out of a bad situation, one that could have claimed his life.

"I’m sure I’m going to be doing the same thing again. I’m lucky. I mean sure, I hate it, but it could’ve been worse and there are people that are way worse than me,” Kaser said.

Kaser’s rehabilitation process should take six to eight months. The 63-year-old hopes to get a prosthetic leg and return to farming as soon as possible.

