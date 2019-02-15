Man Charged With Manslaughter After Killing Wife In Hot Tub

An Illinois man is facing charges after his wife died in the couple's backyard hot tub.

57-year-old Eric Huska of Wheeling, Illinois in suburban Chicago is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say he and his wife, Laura, were in their hot tub last Saturday when surveillance video shows Laura go into distress. The video shows Huska appearing to try to help her at first, but then shows him closing the hot tub lid on top of her.

He goes inside the house for 90 minutes, and his wife was deceased by the time he returned.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.