Man Selling Parking Spot for over $100,000

In San Francisco there's a listing that has many talking. A parking spot is being sold for $100,000, not a unit - a parking spot. The listing agent who owns the spot says he's already got a verbal offer but it wasn't enough.

In the basement of a shared space, a parking spot sits and it is owned by real estate agent Bill Williams.

It is this parking spot that has Williams’ phone going off the hook.

"I had a picture of it and everything and my phone was ringing off the hook. Because people thought $100 for property in San Francisco they were clamoring for that. But, I had to disappoint people,” Williams said.

Williams says he got a verbal offer for $90,000 but his clients were not taking it. Located a block away from the ball park this is prime location

Neighbors in this building are as shocked as you might think. San Francisco resident Peggy Chou says the listing of a parking spot for $100,000 is “Ridiculous!”

As some San Francisco resident struggle with parking tickets, one parking enforcement officer says, “instead of buying a parking spot, just follow the rules.”

