A Burlington man is under arrest after police he sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in her home Tuesday.

Steven A. Mauck, 37, is charged with felony sexual abuse with more charges pending, police said.

Mauck is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman at her residence on North 8th Street after gaining entrance late Tuesday night “through the use of deceit,” police said.

Mauck was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1200-block of Linden Street.