Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa

A Tennessee man is accused of dipping far more than just chips in a container of salsa.

Howard M. Webb, 31, of Maryville, is charged with felony adulteration of food after police say he dipped his testicles in salsa destined for a customer who allegedly had left a small tip.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Webb was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an independent contractor working for restaurant delivery service Dinner Delivered.

Webb produced a video showing him placing his testicles in the customer’s salsa while the driver is heard laughing and saying, “This is what you get when you give an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive."

Webb, according to the Sentinel report, is heard saying, “Oh, oh, it feels good."

The 14-second clip of the incident was posted on Facebook and shared hundreds of times.

Dinner Delivered said the driver has been fired, and it has issued a refund to the customer who received the tainted meal.

Webb was jailed in Blount County and is scheduled for a March 12 hearing.