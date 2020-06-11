Man accused of grabbing girl off bike, throwing her to the ground in Galesburg

A Galesburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including drug possession, after police say he pulled a child off her bicycle and threw her to the ground.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to a complaint of an attempted kidnapping in the 300 block of West North Street, police said in a media release posted on its Facebook page.

The grandfather of the girl was following the suspect, identified as John S. Gerstel, 36. He was located a short distance away and detained, police said in the release.

Officers learned after speaking with the grandfather and the girl that Gerstel ran up to the girl, pulled her off her bicycle, and threw her to the ground, police said in the release.

The grandfather came out and yelled when the girl screamed; Gerstel then left.

Gerstel was found by officers to be confused and unsure of his location. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said in the release.

He was placed under arrest. Officers searched him and found suspected methamphetamine and heroin in his pocket, police said in the release.

Gerstel was transported to the Knox County Jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass to land, and battery.

He remained in the Knox County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Knox County State's Attorney's office is currently reviewing the case. Additional charges are expected to be filed, police said in the release.