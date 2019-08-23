Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts waives rights to speedy trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, waived his right to a speedy trial Friday morning.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts as she was jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, last July. They say he later led them to her body in a cornfield.

According to attorneys, Bahena Rivera agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Earlier in August, a judge delayed another hearing until October 22. It will discuss if prosecutors can use Rivera's initial confession in court since officers didn't properly read him his Miranda Rights.

His trial is set to start Nov. 12 in Woodbury County.

