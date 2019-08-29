Man accused of leaving friend’s dog to die in abandoned vehicle in Wisconsin

An Illinois man is wanted by police for animal cruelty. Authorities in Kenosha said he left his friend’s dog to die in a hot vehicle.

Andy Mena said his beloved dog Ares, a nearly 1-year-old pit bull, was loving and playful.

Javier Franco, a family friend, was supposed to dog-sit for three days around Aug. 10 while Mena and his girlfriend Melissa Gomez were out of the country.

Instead, Mena said they got a call from Franco saying their truck was towed from Interstate 94 in Kenosha and that Ares was in the pound.

"What really happened is that he left the car there because it broke down,” Mena said. “He left all the windows up. The car ran out of gas and he never, ever decided to take the dog."

To make matters worse, Mena said he found out Franco was impersonating him to police while they were investigating his dog’s death.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said Ares was found in the truck on a 79-degree day, curled up on the back floor, not breathing. All the windows were shut.

"No one could see him back there because he purposely tied him down so tight that he couldn't stand up," Gomez said.

"It's hard to take just knowing how bad that he suffered … and when you see the harness and you see the leash, on how hard he worked to free himself, he was fighting until the very end."

Mena said he got a call from Franco after he learned about Ares’ death.

"I said my dog was like my kid,” Mena said. “I said, "We will never be friends again … as a matter of fact, I’m going to do whatever it takes to seek justice for Ares.’"

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Franco, who faces charges of mistreatment of animals and lying to police.

Mena hopes he turns himself in.

