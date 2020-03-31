Man accused of possessing gun, threatening to kill child in Davenport

A Moline man was arrested Monday night after police say he ran from officers during a traffic stop in Davenport, possessed a gun, and threatened to kill a child.

Isaiah Michael McAllister, 21, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon, interference with official acts-firearm, and assault while participating in a felony. The charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also faces two aggravated misdemeanor charges of first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The charges are punishable by up to two years in prison.

Davenport police responded around 6:50 p.m. Monday to the 2000 block of East 11th Street for a report of an incident involving a weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.

A suspect vehicle and descriptions of the suspects involved were provided by the caller.

The vehicle was located, and officers pulled it over in a parking lot in the 1900 block of West 40th Street, according to the affidavit.

The front-seat passenger, which matched the description of the suspect in possession of a firearm, got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers chased the suspect, identified as McAllister, and arrested him a short time later.

A loaded handgun was located in the courtyard in the area, according to the affidavit. McAllister admitted to possessing the firearm, according to the affidavit.

Officers determined through the investigation that McAllister, during the chase and while displaying a gun in his hand, threatened to kill an uninvolved child, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, McAllister has a felony conviction in Illinois.