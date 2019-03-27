Man accused of setting stepson on fire gets 30 years

A man accused of setting his stepson aflame in Des Moines has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 42-year-old Randy Miles Jr. told his stepson's family in court Tuesday that he was sorry. Miles had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the state to avoid prosecution. Prosecutors dropped charges of arson and first-degree murder in return for Miles' pleas.

Authorities say Miles fled to Grand Forks, North Dakota, following his confrontation with 26-year-old Christopher Lenhart on Aug. 25, 2017. Witnesses told police that Miles had argued with Lenhart and then threw gas on him while Lenhart was inside a vehicle. The gas then ignited. Lenhart died two days later at an Iowa City hospital.

