A Burlington man is being held in the Henderson County Jail on charges accusing him of stealing fuel.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Cody L. Druin was caught stealing gas and diesel fuel from the Nutrien Ag Solutions business in Biggsville on Dec. 26, 2018.

After an investigation, officials determined Druin is also a suspect in the theft of diesel fuel and an electric pump in October of 2018.

His court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2nd, 2019.