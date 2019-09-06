Man admits killing wife, burying body in shallow grave

A West Virginia man has admitted killing his wife during an argument, transporting her body across state lines, and burying it in a shallow grave.

James Kiser, 40, of Kenna, West Virginia, is charged with murder in the death of Crystal Kiser, 36, who was reported missing on August 11.

The Kanawha County Sheriff announced Friday James Kiser had both confessed to the killing and led detectives to the location of a shallow grave in Jackson County, Kentucky, where investigators believe her body rests.

WCHS reports James Kiser told investigators he “lost it” during a 20-minute verbal and physical altercation with his wife at her grandmother’s Sissonville house during which they wrestled.

James Kiser said his wife hit her head on a rock outside the residence and stopped breathing.

After realizing he had killed her, Kiser said he became afraid and loaded her body into a vehicle and took it to the remote Kentucky location to bury it, WCHS reported.