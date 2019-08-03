Man and his pets rescued from Bettendorf fire

The Bettendorf Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home.

Firefighters say they got the call Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m. The home on Kynnelworth Drive still had smoke coming from the roof.

A witness TV6 spoke with says two people who were in an Uber saw the fire and called 911. A man was sleeping inside. Fire crews were able to rescue him and his pets. No injuries were reported. Officials say the home sustained extensive damage.

Riverdale Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal assisted with the fire.

