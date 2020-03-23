Man and woman charged with robbing Davenport gas station Sunday

A Davenport man and woman are in the Scott County Jail Monday in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport gas station Sunday night.

Michael James Morgan II, 24, and Katrina Marie Hesser, 19, are charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony.

Additionally, Morgan is charged with first-degree robbery and eluding in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier in Bettendorf.

At 7:24 p.m., Bettendorf police responded to the 700 block of Jones Street for a report of an armed robbery in the 600 block of Holmes Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Morgan was driving a 2003 gold Dodge pickup truck with two women as his passengers. He parked his truck along the curb while a man and woman were walking their dog on the opposite side of the street, according to the affidavit.

He followed them in the truck, then got out and approached them from behind. Morgan pointed a black handgun at them and demanded their cash and wallets, according to the affidavit. The man said he didn’t have any money and Morgan ran back to the truck and fled the area, according to the affidavit.

Around 7:30 p.m., Davenport police responded to the QC Mart, 1313 E. River Drive for a report of an armed robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Morgan went into the store after he and Hesser conspired to rob it.

He was armed with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and gave it to Hesser, according to the affidavit.

She told police that the two had conspired to rob the store and that she told him to give her the money, according to the affidavit.

After the robbery in Davenport, Morgan returned to Bettendorf and was pursued by police, according to the affidavit.

He was forced to stop when he encountered two semi-trucks blocking the roadway on 35th Street and, upon turning around, was blocked in by Bettendorf officers, according to the affidavit.

Morgan admitted to police that he robbed the two people in Bettendorf and robbed the QC Mart in Davenport, according to the affidavit.

He also was charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor, and driving without a driver’s license.