Man arrested in connection with East Moline shooting

The East Moline Police Department announced 31-year-old Jose A. Olivares was arrested Thursday, June 11 in connection with a June 6 shooting in East Moline.

Police said on June 6 at approximately 11:36 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline.

According to police, the investigation led to the arrest of Olivares, who is charged with a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class 3 felony, as well as Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, a class 4 felony.

Olivares is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

