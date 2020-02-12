Man arrested after $10,000+ is stolen from HyVee in Burlington

Burlington police say they have arrested a man after the HyVee on Agency Street reported a theft in excess of $10,000.

Police say the store reported it on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The police department and the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident on Wednesday. Police say they arrested 45-year-old Christopher Hartley, of Burlington, on 1st-degree theft charges.

During the investigation, police say a search warrant was executed on Hartley's property and they located several items, including a large sum of money.

Hartley is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance.