Man arrested after Iowa pastor is killed in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (NBC) - Police in Iowa have arrested a man who they say killed the pastor of a church in Fort Dodge.
Joshua Pendleton has been charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree robbery.
Police say he killed Allen Henderson following a confrontation that happened outside St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Officers say Henderson had injuries consistent with an assault.
Police have not commented on a possible motive in the case.
Pastor Henderson had served as a Chaplain for the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff's Office, Fort Dodge Fire Department and the local Iowa State Patrol District.