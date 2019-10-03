Man arrested after Iowa pastor is killed in Fort Dodge

Police in Iowa have arrested a man who they say killed the pastor of a church in Fort Dodge.

Joshua Pendleton has been charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree robbery.

Police say he killed Allen Henderson following a confrontation that happened outside St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Officers say Henderson had injuries consistent with an assault.

Police have not commented on a possible motive in the case.

Pastor Henderson had served as a Chaplain for the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff's Office, Fort Dodge Fire Department and the local Iowa State Patrol District.