Man arrested after breaking into flooded downtown Davenport business

Police arrested a man who they say broke into a downtown Davenport business Saturday afternoon.

Davenport Police received a call from the owner of “2 Scoops/Tobacco Outlet & More” shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The business had been closed due to flooding, but the owner told TV6 he believed someone was inside, which is why he alerted police.

Upon arrival, police located Austin Sedlaczek, 19, of Davenport outside the discount store, where they say he had an estimated $1,000 worth of property belonging to the business in his possession.

The owner of “2 Scoops/Tobacco Outlet & More” told TV6 the suspect entered through a window, and tampered with the alarm system in the process of attempting to steal from the business.

Davenport Police arrested Sedlaczek and charged him with theft, burglary, and criminal mischief.

