Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Muscatine

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Muscatine.

Officials say they were called to the 2100 block of Breese Avenue in Muscatine for a report of a woman who had been fatally stabbed. Officials say the call came in just after 3:30 a.m.

Just before 3:50 a.m. another 911 call came in and from a convenience store clerk in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine. Officials say the caller reported there was a man in the store who was holding a bloody knife.

Officers quickly responded to the area and made contact with Darian Drew Lensgraf, a Muscatine resident. According to a criminal complaint, Lensgraf made post-Miranda statements that he took the knife to the victim's house with the intent to kill her.

Officials say Lensgraf was taken into custody and will make an initial appearance at the Muscatine County Courthouse today at 9 a.m.