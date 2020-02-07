Man arrested after police say he and 16-year-old burglarized cars in Bettendorf

A Davenport man is being held on multiple charges after police say they found him in a stolen car.

Police say 19-year-old Nibitanga Salvator and a 16-year-old burglarized multiple vehicles on Thursday morning in Bettendorf.

According to court affidavits, the two burglarized at least six vehicles in the Tanglefoot/Tanglefoot Terrace/Amesbury neighborhood. Police say items were taken from the vehicles including two of them where property valued at $300 was taken.

Once officials arrived on the scene, police say the 16-year-old and Salvator ran away from the area.

The codefendant was later captured by police. Post Miranda, police say the 16-year-old admitted to burglarizing the vehicles.

Police say Salvator left in a stolen 2008 Toyota Prius that was stolen earlier in the evening out of Rock Island.

According to police, Salvator ignored the lights and audible sirens as police tried to get him to pull over. Police say Salvator then crashed the vehicle into two signs at 13th and Mississippi and left the area. He was later captured at 3rd and Iowa in Davenport, police say.

While Salvator denied any involvement, police say they positively identified him and were able to track him based off of shoe prints in the snow.

Police say they located stolen items inside the Prius, including checks that were taken from a vehicle in the area police, were originally called to in Bettendorf. Officials say they also found a stolen purse and prescription medication. Police were able to confirm burglaries from four different vehicle owners from the 4100 block of Squire Drive, 4000 block of Tanglefoot Terrace, and 3900 block of Tanglefoot Terrace.

According to officials, Salvator's driving was suspended through Iowa at the time of his arrest.

Police say they also found an open bottle of Brandy on the driver's floorboard of the stolen vehicle.

Salvator is being held on seven charges of 3rd-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, eluding, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident, open container, 1st-degree theft and two counts of 5th-degree theft. The 1st-degree theft charge is the only felony charge.

Salvator is being held on a $10,000 bond.