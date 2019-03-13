Man arrested after police say he threw puppies into garbage can in Wisconsin

A 56-year-old Marshfield man was arrested late last month for allegedly throwing eight newborn puppies into a garbage can. Marshfield Police announced the arrest in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Officers say on Feb. 28, they came to Robert Wild's home after receiving a complaint. Someone called police saying they could hear kittens coming from inside a garbage can.

Police quickly discovered eight puppies inside a trash bag in the garbage can. The puppies were rescued and taken to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

Police say Wild admitted to discarding the puppies. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of mistreatment of animals and abandonment of animals.

Authorities say the puppies are doing well and should be up for adoption in the near future.