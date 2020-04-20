Man arrested after report of shots being fired at people in Galesburg

A 19-year-old has been arrested in Galesburg after a shots fired incident.

Police say they received reports of someone in dark clothing shooting at people at two locations that were near each other.

Once officers received a description of the suspect and got a general description of travel, they located 19-year-old Nolan P.M. Miner.

According to police, Miner matched the physical and clothing descriptions that were provided by callers.

Once Miner was addressed by police, he was directed to stop by officers at the scene. According to police, Miner reached for his waistband with his hands when he was taken to the ground and placed into handcuffs.

Police say they found a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun on Miner. Shell casings recovered from the shooting scene matched the gun, police said.

Miner was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with no FOID, aggravated discharged of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

The Galesburg Police Department would like to thank those that called 911 and provided us with vital information regarding the suspect. This information allowed us to take Nolan Miner into custody and prevent anyone from being injured.