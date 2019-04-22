Man arrested after shooting 2 children in NC road rage incident, deputies say

A brother and sister are recovering after authorities say they were shot during a “road rage-type altercation” in which their father was engaged, according to the Mount Airy News.

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Two men, 41-year-old Byron Green and 40-year-old Graig Sheff, had become engaged in what the sheriff refers to as a “road rage” incident, WXII reports. During the incident, Sheff’s two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were shot.

Sheff took the children to a nearby hospital, and they were later transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.

The boy was treated and released Saturday, according to the Mount Airy News. The girl underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.

Green was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

He is being held on $600,000 bond at the Surry County Detention Center and is due in court June 11.

