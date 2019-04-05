Man arrested after talking about joining ISIS, was planning to carry out attack

An Albanian national who talked about joining ISIS and attacking random people to avenge a shooting at a New Zeland mosque was arrested at a gun range in Montana.

21-year-old Fabjan Alameti appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and making false statements involving international and domestic terrorism.

Authorities say Alameti had been posting pro-ISIS comments on pro-ISIS Facebook pages.

They say he had been considering conducting an attack on a government building, gay club, Jewish temple or a U.S. Army Recruiting Center.

He has been ordered to remain in jail until his next court proceeding.