Man arrested after trying to use Band-Aids to fix flat

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Mission Viejo after police say he was trying to repair two flat tires using medical supplies such as Band-Aids and gauze.

The man was arrested after receiving a complaint Monday about a suspicious man attempting to repair a parked vehicle.

Police arrested the man because they say he was under the influence of drugs.

Hundreds of users commented when Mission Viejo Police Services posted photos of the attempted tire repair on Facebook.

The remarks came from those who thought the case was amusing to those who felt it was upsetting.

Frank West posted, “The MacGuyver of Mission Viejo.”

Will Johnston remarked the 26-year-old could have “just stuffed a cvs receipt in there and been just fine.”

Erin Mangold, however, commented, “Maybe if he was taken to get some help for his drug problems- this would be a good story instead of to jail where the problem and more problems will persist and get worse costing tax payers more.”

