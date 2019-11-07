Man arrested and charged after bank robbery in Clinton

One person is in custody and facing charges after a bank robbery in Clinton Thursday afternoon.

Clinton police say at 3:40 p.m., officers responded to Clinton National Bank for a reported robbery. They say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say officers responding to the robbery were provided with a description of the suspect and found a man matching the description near the intersection of 6th Ave. South and 4th St. at 3:45 p.m.

57-year-old Raymond John Reves of Clinton was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. The stolen money was recovered.

