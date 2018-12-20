Man arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of Michell Martinko appears in court

It's been 39 years to the day since Michelle Martinko was found dead in a Cedar Rapids' parking lots. And her murder was considered a cold case. But on Thursday, a man arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing made his first court appearance.

Jerry Lynn Burns denies killing Martinko but authorities say he wasn't able to offer a plausible explanation for why his DNA was found at the crime scene.

Cedar Rapids Police Department Chief Wayne Jerman says "the police department later collected covert DNA from the subject and it was sent to the DCI laboratory for analysis. The laboratory found the collected DNA was a match."

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden – Linn County Attorney says that " because the case is now in litigation the police department and Linn County Attorneys Office will be unable to provide additional information at this time."

A family friend of Michelle Martinko's family says he's grateful for the advancements in DNA technology.

"With the advances in DNA we're just excited because cold cases are getting solved every day all over the country by use of DNA," says Robert Riley.

The cutting-edge DNA matching technology used in the Martinko case has been used to crack several cases. Earlier this year, it led to an arrest in the Golden State Killer case. Phenotyping allows authorities to predict physical appearance from DNA. Since one's physical characteristics are embedded into one's DNA. This technology helps predict what an unknown person might look like based on their genetic ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin tone, and other characteristics. But it's not full proof. However, it could help paint a picture that may assist investigators to narrow down a list of potential suspects.

