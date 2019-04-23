Man arrested following deadly shooting; standoff with police in Iowa

Police make an arrest in a deadly shooting that brought multiple agencies to the small Iowa town of Shenandoah on Monday.

34-year-old Toby McCunn has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder.

According to a Page County Court complaint, McCunn was inside a home when he fired several shots at 33-year-old Joshua Jordan.

Police later found Jordan's body after someone called police to report the shooting.

Those who made that call identified McCunn as the shooter which led to his arrest, following a long standoff with police.

He was taken into custody without incident and was checked into a nearby hospital for a leg injury.

Police later booked him into the Page County Correctional Facility.

He's currently being held without bond.