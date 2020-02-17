Man arrested following report of armed robbery in Kewanee

Police have made an arrest following a report of an armed robbery that happened in Kewanee in January.

Officials say 26-year-old Cornelius McCrary, of Aurora, Illinois, was arrested in connection with the incident.

On January 13, police say they were investigating a report of an armed robbery that happened on the 800 block of North Chestnut Street. Police say the victim told police she was robbed at gunpoint.

She told officials she was in her car when the suspect, who police have identified as McCrary, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

After gathering additional evidence and statements police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for McCrary. He was located in Kewanee on February 7 according to police.

He is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, obstructing identification and theft.

He is being held at the Henry County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 18.