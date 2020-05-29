Man arrested following report of shots being fired in Burlington

A Burlington man has been arrested following a report of shots being fired in the city.

On Thursday, May 28, shortly after 12 p.m., the police department responded to the 1200 block of Deher Street following multiple complaints of shots being fired in the area.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses and they were told a man and a woman had been in the area arguing prior to the shots being fired.

Officers then found the two individuals and interviewed them.

Police say officers then conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Deher and found a gun described by witnesses.

As a result, police say 23-year-old Ryan O'Neill, of Burlington, was arrested. He is being charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and interference with official acts.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

O'Neill is being held at the Des Moines County correction center on no bond pending a court appearance.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.