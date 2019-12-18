Man arrested following shots fired incident in Dubuque County

A man has been arrested in Dubuque County following a shots fired incident that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 9700 block of Military Road after a report of shots being fired. This happened just before 12:10 a.m.

Witnesses told officials they heard several gunshots on the road and then saw a truck leaving the area.

Upon arrival, officials found seven spent shell casings, including 9 mm casings, were found on the roadway in Dubuque.

Traffic camera footage was used to identify the suspect vehicle and track them to the area of 3rd and Main Street in Dubuque. Officials then found the suspect vehicle.

After an investigation officials say they made contact with 33-year-old Tobias C. Sarazin, of Dubuque and he was identified as the suspect.

Sarazin was found to have two outstanding warrants as well according to officials.

Sarazin was placed under arrest and officials say they located a 9mm gun on him as well as a spent shell casing that matched those found on Military Road.

At this time there appears to be no damage or injuries.

Sarazin is being held at the Dubuque County Jail on public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, control of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.