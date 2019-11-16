Man arrested for DUI after crash in Warren County

A man is under arrest following a single-car accident Saturday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say 24-year-old Auston Lee Wright was driving northbound on US 67 near 105th Avenue in Warren County when he crashed.

An accident report states Wright was "distracted by using cellular phone," and it was later determined by police he was also under the influence of drugs and was driving with a suspended license.

Police say Wright lost control and struck a guardrail, then ran off the road, and crashed into the ditch in the center median before the car came to a stop.

Wright, police say, was transported to OSF Holy Family in Monmouth with serious injuries.

Wright faces charges of Aggravated DUI, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage, and Operation of Vehicle While Using Electronic Communication Device.

Warren County Sheriff's Department and Roseville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

