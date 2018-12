A man has been arrested in Whiteside County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Officials say 39-year-old Jason A. Harkless, who was wanted on a Mercer County warrant for the charge listed above, was taken into custody in Prophetstown on Wednesday.

The warrant was issued out of Mercer County with a set bond of $10,000.

Deputies were assisted by Prophetstown Police and Mercer County Sheriff's Office.