Authorities in Texas Sunday announced an arrest in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

20-year-old Eric Black Jr., was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop for allegedly driving the car used in Barnes' death.

The little girl was shot and killed December 30 on the outskirts of Houston.

Police say she was shot while riding in a car with her three sisters and her mother who was shot in the arm.

Black, is facing a charge of capital murder.