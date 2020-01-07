Man arrested on attempted murder charges following 2018 shooting in Bettendorf

A man has been arrested after he was listed as wanted following a shooting in Bettendorf that happened in 2018.

According to the Scott County Inmate website, 26-year-old Antoine Flournoy Jr., was arrested Tuesday morning.

Flournoy was listed as wanted after a shooting took place at the Village Inn in Bettendorf in July of 2018. Officials announced the arrest warrants for him on charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bettendorf police officers responded to the Village Inn on State Street on July 7th, 2018 just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Warrants were also issued for Steve Hester and Martell Roberts, who were both taken into custody. They were arrested on attempted murder, willful injury - causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, felon in possession of a firearm.

Flournoy is in jail on no bond on the attempt to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury and probation violation charges.