Man arrested on child pornography charges in Rock Falls

A man has been arrested following a lengthy child pornography investigation in Rock Falls.

Police say 39-year-old Dallas C. Housley was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 a.m. The Illinois State Police assisted by the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office helped execute the search warrant.

Officials say this was a result of a lengthy child pornography investigation. A forensic analysis of electronic devices found in the home resulted in the arrest of Housley.

Housley is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and he has been lodged in the Whiteside County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Proactive investigations of child pornography are made possible through strong State, Local, and Federal law enforcement partnerships and the public’s assistance.

Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at this link.