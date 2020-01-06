Man arrested on felony drug charges in Davenport

A man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after police were called to a suspected heroin overdose in Davenport on Sunday.

According to a police affidavit, at approximately 9:16 a.m., first responders were sent to Woodspring Suites at 5315 Elmore Circle #129. When police arrived, they spoke with 22-year-old Antonio Larvell Thomas.

At some point during the investigation, police say Thomas walked away from officers and was found running from the hotel parking lot.

Officers chased Thomas and caught him in the parking lot of David's Bridal. They then searched Thomas and found "36 bindles of heroin, a clear plastic baggie of heroin weighing approximately 6.45 grams and 5 clear plastic baggies of heroin with a total weight of approximately 3.1 grams."

Police say Thomas also had another baggie containing 7.35 grams of methamphetamine. In total, they say he was carrying approximately 19.2 grams worth of drugs. Police say Thomas also had $3,075 cash in his pockets.

Police then executed a search warrant on his hotel room at Woodspring Suites. Detectives found an additional 7.05 grams of heroin and a 9 mm pistol, as well as a digital scale, packaging material, razor blades and other items used to break down drugs and package them.

Thomas is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, one count of Interference with Official Acts, two counts of Drug Tax Stamp, and two counts of Failure to Appear on previous Possession charges.