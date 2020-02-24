Man arrested on federal gun charges after incident in Barstow, Illinois

A man has been arrested after he was wanted on felon in possession of a firearm charges.

A man has been arrested after he was wanted on felon in possession of a firearm charges. Officials with the Moline Police Department announced the arrest of Ronny H. Anderson. (KWQC)

Police say on Monday at 8 a.m. the police department's detectives, with the help of the Special Investigations Group responded to Barstow to serve a federal arrest warrant on Anderson.

While they attempted to make contact with Anderson, police say he became barricaded within the residence.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department was contacted for assistance and their Emergency Services Team responded. This was to take Anderson into custody in a peaceful manner, according to police.

After negotiations, police say he was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m. when Anderson left the home peacefully.

No injuries were reported.

Anderson is currently being held in the custody of the US Marshals Service on federal gun charges.