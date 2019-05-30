Man arrested on meth and gun charges in Moline

A man is in custody after police say he was a felon in possession of a gun in Moline.

Police say on Wednesday night, 41-year-old Charles W. Burkett was arrested on outstanding warrants. During an investigation, police say Burkett was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine and a gun.

He is currently in custody at the Rock Island County Jail for Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm as well as unrelated warrants.

His bond was set at $150,000 cash-only.

If you have information regarding weapons and/or drugs please help us keep Moline safe by calling Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or call us direct at 309-797-0401.