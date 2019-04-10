Man arrested on meth charges in Burlington

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges including meth charges in Burlington.

Police say on Wednesday, April 10, police arrested 56-year-old Mickel Anthony Simmons. Simmons was arrested on four Des Moines County Warrants charging him with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine over 5 grams and two counts of Drug Tax Stamp Violations.

Officials say the charges stem from an ongoing investigation that was done by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

Simmons is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $220,000 bond.