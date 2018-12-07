Man arrested on meth charges in Jo Daviess County

A man from Stockton has been arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County.

Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 11:17 p.m., a car was pulled over for speeding and other traffic offenses. Officials say 33-year-old Monty Signer, of Stockton, Illinois, was driving the car.

Following the traffic stop, officials say Signer was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and was taken to the Jo Daviess County jail.

This incident remains under investigation.