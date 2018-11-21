Man arrested on meth, speeding and other charges in Fulton

A man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Fulton, Illinois.

Police say 35-year-old Blake A. Tyler of Albany, Illinois, was stopped by police during a traffic stop. Police say the following stem from the traffic stop.

Tyler is charged with Speeding, Driving While License is Suspended, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana 30-100 grams Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver 30-500 grams Class 3 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver 15-100 grams Class X Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams Class 1 Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Class A Misdemeanor.

Police say Tyler was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the charge of Failure to Appear in Court in Whiteside County.

Tyler was taken to the Whiteside County Jail pending his initial appearance and arraignment.