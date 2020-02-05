Man arrested on methamphetamine charges in McDonough County

A 32-year-old man from Ipava, Illinois, has been arrested in McDonough County on drug charges.

Police say Corey Ford was pulled over on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 by a McDonough County Sheriff's deputy. He was pulled over for speeding according to officials and they say he didn't have a valid driver's license.

During the traffic stop officials said they could smell raw cannabis coming from the vehicle when Ford produced a small amount of cannabis that wasn't packaged correctly.

According to sheriff's office officials, they say he had a valid warrant out of McDonough County. Ford was arrested and was taken to the McDonough County Jail.

Once at the jail officials say a deputy located a glass smoking device and less than five grams of methamphetamine in the back seat of the patrol vehicle where Ford was seated.

Ford was issued citations for speeding, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.

He is being charged with possession of methamphetamine under five grams and possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine). Ford was also processed for the warrant and is currently lodged in the jail in lieu of bond.