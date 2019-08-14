Man awaiting sentencing in death of Iowa State star golfer apologizes in note

The man awaiting sentencing in the death of an Iowa State University golfer sent a handwritten note to the judge handling his case saying he's sorry.

Murder case of Iowa State golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena / Photo: Iowa State / (MGN)

Collin Richards pleaded guilty to stabbing 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena on Sept. 17, 2018. The former star golfer was playing a round of golf in Ames when she was killed. Her body was found in a pond on the course riddled with stab wounds.

Richards is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on August 23.