Man battling terminal cancer sees the ocean in-person for the first time

It was a trip to remember for two Michigan brothers after one was diagnosed with lung cancer and given just months to live.

"It's everything I wanted," Randy Clayton said as he looked out onto the water. Clayton is battling stage four cancer and wanted to see the ocean in-person, something he's only ever seen on TV. (Source: WJHG/WECP via Gray News)

"This is my first cane my brother got for me after my first chemotherapy session," Randy Clayton said, holding up the cane.

The blue reflective tape was Clayton's own personal touch. On the bottom of the cane is a brake cover from his '79 Harley Sportster.

In May, Clayton was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He was originally expected to live six to nine months, but after chemotherapy and radiation, he is now expected to live nine to 12 months.

"For me, it's a dream I wanted since I was 13 to 15 years old," Randy said.

His final wish was to see the ocean because up until now, it was something he'd only ever seen on TV.

Thanks to the James Bess Foundation, a wish-granting organization, Clayton and his brother traveled down to see Panama City Beach's blue water, all expenses paid.

In addition, the James Bess Foundation teamed up with All Things PCB Outreach to help make Randy's wish come true.

"It's a dream come true like I said," Clayton said. "I can't stop crying because of what James Bess did for me. It's like, no one has ever done anything like that for me before".

The brothers, who at one point hadn't spoken for nearly eight years, now together to make lasting memories; memories of happiness amid the pain.

For Clayton, this trip was a perfect ending he hopes will create an everlasting bond for his brother.

