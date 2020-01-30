Man camps out for days to be front row at President Trump's rally in Des Moines

They have been dubbed "Trump's Front Row Joe's."

Lakefield Minnesota's Randall Thom is a proud original member of Trumps Front Row Joes. (CNN)

At least two members of the group will be in Des Moines in the front row for President Trump's Thursday night rally.

One man has been to dozens of rallies and got in line on Tuesday.

This will be his 61st Trump rally.

Lakefield Minnesota's Randall Thom is a proud original member of Trumps Front Row Joes. He says it started right here in Iowa way back when President Trump was a candidate.

Thom says it is important for supporters to stand tall and show the rest of the country they are proud of and stand with the president.

"We appreciate the fight he is doing for us," said Thom. "We appreciate the strength he is doing for, us we appreciate what he is doing for our country, we appreciate he is putting America first."

The earliest Trump's Front Row Joes have showed up at a rally sight is 4 days. For the Drake rally it is two days early.

With estimates of 15,000 people or more coming to the rally, the Joes will be inside the Knapp Center, not watching outside on a huge TV screen.

Showing up early also gives them opportunities to communicate with people both for and against the president.

"We talk to people, we encourage people. If we get somebody who drives by and screams at us, it is okay. You know what we say? We love you," said Thom.

Thom really is not sure how many Front Row Joes there are.

He says anyone can be a Joe, all they need are three characteristics.

"He loves our country. Number two, he loves and respects our president. And number three, the biggest, he bleeds one color: red, white and blue," said Thom.

The rally is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Knapp Center on Drake University's campus.